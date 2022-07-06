SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new gourmet soda shop is now open on a developing corner of southern Sioux Falls near the intersection of 85th Street and Western Avenue.



“There’s a lot! There’s a lot of choices,” Sodak Soda customer Terra Roth said.

It’s a soda shop, unlike anything Sioux Falls customers have seen before.



“It’s not just your typical cherry or vanilla that you sometimes see at places where you can add in, but it’s so much more than that,” Sodak Soda owner Katy Rees said.



The endless customization opportunities for sodas, lemonades, teas and sparkling water is what drew owner Katy Rees and her family to gourmet soda shops during their travels out west.



“We went there about three times during our trip. On the drive home from Yellowstone, we said wouldn’t it be fun to open a soda shop in Sioux Falls!? My kids were like, oh that would be so fun, so we came up with a name,” Rees said.



While they were ready with the concept and name Sodak Soda for quite some time, it took more than a year for them to find the right spot to open their store.

“It was really challenging to find something with a drive-thru and we really wanted accessibility for that, so people can swing through, especially in the winter,” Rees said.



The Rees hope their location will help attract a lot of traffic off the busy 85th Street and off of Western Avenue, but it does take a little bit of a learning curve to know how to get to their store.



“It’s a little tricky,” Rees said. “You can see us from 85th, but you have to turn and swerve around a little bit to get to us.”



If you’re traveling south of Western, you can turn on Trevi Place to access their shop. If you’re traveling on 85th Street, you can turn on Kenton and then onto Trevi to get to their shop.



“Look us up on Google maps and it will get you here,” Rees said. “If people want to come they’ll figure out how to come.”



“The first time we had to learn a little bit where the turns were, I was a little bit confused but once we figured it out we’ve got it down,” Roth said.



They’ve been back four times since Sodak Soda first opened on Saturday, enjoying their selection of sweet and salty snacks like pretzels and cheese, cookies and Rice Krispy bars, along with a different soda every time they stop.



“We don’t have anything like this in Sioux Falls, we have a lot of coffee shops, but if you want an option besides coffee, this gives you something else that you can enjoy.

Sodak Soda is located in a strip mall right beside Top Fitness. Its neighbor to the east will be the new Kids R’ Kids Daycare center, with plenty of other development still ahead for the corner of 85th and Western.