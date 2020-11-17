SoDak Chislic Chic hopes to help this local favorite flourish in other states

It’s a staple at restaurants and bars all over South Dakota–but in any other state, it’s nearly impossible to find chislic on the menu.



A South Dakota native living in Florida is teaming up with a friend in Arlington, South Dakota to help spread the love of the cubed meat outside the state.

“I’ve been eating it for years, I love it,” Aaron Dafoe from Arlington said.



It’s something many people from South Dakota have in common…



“It’s really yummy, if you get the right seasoning especially,” South Dakota native Jennifer Muhs said.



…a love for chislic, that seems to end at the state line.



“You step outside the border and nobody’s ever heard of it,” Dafoe said.



After 12 years of living in Florida, South Dakota Native Jennifer Muhs realized just how much she missed chislic during a visit back to her home state this summer.



“We were sitting around one of the small town bars, the Cardinal Tap, where they were serving chislic and we were all eating it and having a good time and I say hey, how come chislic isn’t somewhere else? And everyone at the whole entire bar said, it just isn’t, it’s just never left South Dakota. So I said I’m just going to go back to St. Pete and bring chislic to St. Pete,” Muhs said.



She got her friend Aaron Dafoe from Arlington to help her SoDak Chislic Chic business take off.



“We have come up with this crazy little idea, to take this chislic thing that’s been around South Dakota and bring it somewhere else,” Dafoe said.



Right now they’re still in the concept stage of SoDak Chislic Chic, testing out some of their new products at a few Florida events.



“We did this event down in Florida on Veteran’s Day where we served a whole bunch of veterans and got great reviews,” Dafoe said.



Their goal is to get more restaurants outside of South Dakota to start offering chislic on their menu.



“People down here are super curious so it’s going to be so exciting to see people trying it for the first time,” Muhs said.



They also want to get the SoDak Chislic Chic brand on store shelves, including South Dakota.



“We’ve developed some seasonings and bbq sauces to go with it and just looking at marketing all of those,” Dafoe said.

SoDak Chislic Chic is in its early stages of development and the comapny is looking for partners to help bottle and label their products.