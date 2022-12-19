SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After trying to dig out from all of last week’s snowfall, many homeowners found themselves in need of snowblower repairs.

But in tonight’s Your Money Matters, business owners around Sioux Falls say it’s getting even more difficult to find anyone who can do those repairs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A major winter storm always means more business for small engine repair shops.

“We got a lot of phone calls,” Ideal Yardware owner Cory Hansen said. “A lot of phone calls to see what we have for inventory, a lot of phone calls for service and parts though as well.”

Ideal Yardware has two full time technicians who are swamped with repairs right now, and that’s just from their own customers and brand.

“We service Ariens snow blowers,” Hansen said. “We just don’t have access to all of the parts for all of the brands. And they just don t know where to go. Sometimes they’ll call and say I’ve called four or five places already, I just don’t know where to find service.”

“I can fix most machinery, I can get almost all parts for all machinery that’s out there,” Larons II Power Equipment owner Jay Butler said.

Larons II Power Equipment is one of only a couple shops in town that will repair all brands, but the owner Jay Butler is the only one who can do the work.

“I do this on my own, I have forever,” Butler said. “Last week I probably put in 55, 60 hours.”

Butler got into this business about 25 years ago and says he never used to be so rare.

“There’s getting to be less and less shops in town here,” Butler said. “With a lack of repair probably mechanics in their shops, and heavy overflows and repairs and delays and of course we’ve got more snow coming.”

“In Sioux Falls it’s getting harder and harder to find places to fix snow blowers, it’s a lost art,” Hansen said.

Some customers struggle so much to try and find someone to repair their broken snowblower, they just give up and end up buying something new.

“They just get frustrated through all the years of trying to figure out where to get parts where to get service and they just decide, you know what, I’m going to get one where I can get services and parts and I just know that in the future,” Hansen said.

Hansen says last week’s snow was light and fluffy and pretty easy on snow blowers, but with the potential for heavy, wet snow later this week, he’s already anticipating even more breakdowns that will likely need repairs.