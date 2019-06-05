Snow cone stand gets innovative shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls food truck owner is ready to open for business! Dakota Snow serves frozen treats from a small, mobile trailer.

When they decided to upgrade their space, they ran into some miscommunication with city officials. We hear why Dakota Snow says despite roadblocks, they’ll be open for business.

Dakota Snow doesn’t see much business potential outside the summer months, but they want a stable location. So, they came up with a new concept. Convert a shipping container into a mobile food unit.

“Health Department said, you’ll be considered a mobile food unit. City Zoning, mobile food unit. Building Services, same thing. We told them we were going to move it in by flatbed. Set it down. Move it back out by flatbed by the end of the summer. And that people were not going to be coming in. They will come up to a window and order like you would in a mobile food truck,” said Jessica Rooney, with Dakota Snow.

Jessica Rooney says they ran into a roadblock when they applied for a peddler’s permit because their business didn’t have wheels.

“It can be difficult. I mean, the city has its own language, its own processes and it has its own things that it goes through. Sometimes it’s easy for us to forget that we’re communicating with a lay person and we have to probably be more clear,” Sioux Falls Planning and Development Services Director Jeff Eckhoff said.

Rooney got a meeting with city officials, including Jeff Eckhoff, and came to a resolution. As soon as they get a restaurant certification, they can open for business; with the understanding the storage unit will be placed on a custom trailer with wheels this season.

“We built these windows to be three feet high so that people could see their rolled ice cream being made, and now they’re going to be five, plus feet high. Just climb up and hang on,” said Rooney.

Rooney says they’re already working with an engineer to build the trailer, and come up with some other solutions. However, she’s excited to say they should be ready to serve sweet treats from their new setup very soon.

Eckhoff says they’re glad to find new ways to work with business owners who want to bring in new ideas.

“We want to be customer friendly. We really want to try to work with people to get to a yes. To try to find the right solutions for them. Obviously we have rules to follow but I think common sense and I think with good communications we can get there most of the time,” said Eckhoff.

Rooney says she is very happy with the outcome and they should be ready to open the new container shop this weekend.