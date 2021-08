SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new shoe store is now open in the Empire Mall.

According to a news release, Sneaker Flavorz specializes in men’s and women’s athletic shoes. It offers well-known, high-end shoe brands that customers can buy, sell, trade or consign sneakers and clothing.

Sneaker Flavorz will also feature a custom built-in recording studio where anyone can record music at a per rate charge starting in September.

The store is located next to Build-A-Bear Workshop and Bohme.