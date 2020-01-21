SME announces new event

Sales and Marketing Executives known as SME announced some big news Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

The groups is celebrating its 60th year and that comes with a brand new event. SME will host the Sioux Falls Leadership Summit with nationally know development leader John C. Maxwell.

“We were beyond thrilled when we started discussing the opportunity with John and his team and for him to come back and say you know what I truly believe in what you are trying to do in Sioux Falls, I truly believe what I understand of Sioux Falls this is some place I want to have a footprint and so I think he is as excited as we are to come to Sioux Falls,” SME President Elect Jan Feteri said.

First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bank Card is the lead sponsor for the event. Sioux Falls Leadership Summit will be held Thursday, July 9 at the Sioux Falls convention center.