Smallcakes Cupcakery closing all locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s one less place to get sweet treats in Sioux Falls.

Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery announced on Facebook Friday the business has closed both its locations in Sioux Falls.

In August, Smallcakes announced it was moving to a downtown location on Phillips Avenue. In the social media post Friday, Smallcakes said they didn’t officially open in downtown location until October.

The owners also thanked all the customers over the years. You can see the full post below.

The business first opened a Sioux Falls location at Lake Lorraine in 2017.