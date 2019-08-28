Smallcakes creates big business

Downtown Sioux Falls is getting a new dessert shop. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is opening it’s second location on Phillips Avenue. See what sets this sweet store apart from the rest.

The cakes may be small, but this business is getting bigger. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is opening it’s second location, just across from the State Theatre on Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls.

This prime area was always the dream for owner, Dannalee Nordhagen.



“As soon as we heard this spot was available, it’s a lot smaller than what we have now, but we knew that we could make it work. And we knew it would be a good fit for downtown,” said Nordhagen.

Nordhagen and her daughters have been selling cupcakes and ice cream at Lake Lorraine for nearly two years now.

While they’ve been seeing a lot of success with the franchise, they’re excited to take their creations across town.

“We do create a few of our recipes and we do create some of the items for our ice cream recipes as well. We kind of have the freedom to do what we’d like to do,” said Nordhagen.

Now, these three women are ready to create new, sweet memories in the heart of the city as well.

“We really pulled together as a team and we grow a lot of ideas. We plan a lot of events together. So it’s really a fun experience,” said Nordhagen.

Smallcakes is a national chain, based in Kansas. Nordhagen says she and her daughters are responsible for inventing the cheesecake cupcakes, which are now used all over the country in other stores.

The new, downtown location will be open in a few months.

