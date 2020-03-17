Small businesses finding new ways to reach customers during outbreak

Small business owners are getting creative to continue offering products to customers throughout this period of slower in-store traffic due to social distancing recommendations.

“It’s one of the busiest days typically downtown, so we had extra staff planned and we had to change all of that due to the cancellation of the parade,” Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary Sara Jamison said.

Many downtown businesses had a much different weekend than anticipated.

“We did have a decent amount of walk through traffic Saturday, I would estimate about a third of what we thought it would be,” The Spice and Tea Exchange Owner Tami Brown said.

It’s a trend many downtown retailers expect to continue.

“I really think we will see a downturn in traffic because South Dakotans will generally do what’s asked of them and we’re being asked to be very cautious,” Brown said.

The Spice and Tea exchange owner, Tami Brown, says if she ends up seeing a big drop in sales, it could also impact her employees.

“There are some hours that will have to be cut just because I can’t pay staff if I’m not able to make the sales that I normally do,” Brown said.

“I am committed to paying my employees the salary that I have promised them, but again, we’re taking everything one day at a time, but that is my highest priority,” Sara Jamison said.

Jamison, the owner Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary, says while traffic is down, some of her natural cleaning products are selling well.

“Immunity boosters and herbal remedies sell well this time of year and they certainly still are,” Jamison said.

Jamison is also offering to personally deliver her products for online or phone orders around the Sioux Falls area.

“I think it’s important to get out and support local businesses, a lot of people are offering call ins and pick ups and different services to continue to boost business during thins unsure time,” Sioux Falls shopper Haliee Pieper said.

“I encourage everyone to just call the stores, call the restaurants, see what they’re doing. We’ll do curbside, we’ll even do some delivery if people want us to do that. Anything we can do to help people get our product, we’re willing to do,” Brown said.

Brown is also changing the way she does business throughout the coronavirus outbreak; there are no longer any food or drink samples available and people can no longer open jars to smell the spices. These are just a few of the precautions she and other businesses are taking to help keep customers safe.