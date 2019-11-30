Small Business Saturday is big business for some stores

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A day after Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday.

First celebrated in 2010, the day is dedicated to supporting small businesses in communities across the country.

The National Retail Federation finds 66.6 million people are considering shopping on Small Business Saturday this year, down slightly from 2018.

Downtown Sioux Falls retailers, restaurants, bars and other specialty shops will be open for business. Find a list of specials, deals, promotions, and events from participating businesses online.

Businesses at the Bridges at 57th are also holding special events for the day.