SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A familiar face around Sioux Falls is venturing into the home renovation and design business.

Chelsea DeBoer and her husband Cole will star in an upcoming HGTV series Farmhouse Fabulous. The series is expected to air in the spring of 2023 with 6 hour-long episodes featuring South Dakota families as the couple helps them renovate their homes.

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” said Cole.

Cheslea is known for her role in MTV’s series Teen Mom 2 which was filmed in Sioux Falls.