SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is set to have another record-breaking year for building permit valuations in 2022.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, building permit values have already reached $1 billion as of July 21. In 2021, the city didn’t reach $1 billion until the end of November and ended 2021 with $1.1 billion in building permits.

“There’s a lot of apartments being built, constructed right now,” Butch Warrington, the city’s Chief Building Official, said. “Last year, apartment dwelling units, we issued 1,821. Okay, and we are at 2,224 right now.”

And the year isn’t over yet.

Warrington added that in addition to a large number of residential projects this year, the city is also seeing commercial growth as well.

“Cherapa was a big project, Sioux Steel was a big project,” Warrington said. “We’ve got projects over $3 million.”