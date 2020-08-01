Sioux Falls spas seeing more traffic than new national survey shows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spas in South Dakota reopened in May. Across the country, many spas are also reopening, but a nationwide survey by the International Spa Associations shows spa traffic is still down about 44-percent from last year. But in Sioux Falls, the story is a little different

“I’m getting a facial, having a little spa day, yes,” Kylie Wilkening said.

Since businesses in South Dakota re-opened in May, Kylie Wilkening has been back to visit radiance day spa a few times.

“It’s important for self care and I think Sheri has done a great job of protecting her customers and I feel safe coming here,” Wilkening said.

“As soon as people knew we were open, there were people eager to come back, so we were pretty lucky that way,” Radiance Day Spa Owner Sheri Roelfsema said.

Roelfsema says business is down a little from this time last year.

“We still have some apprehension, especially from high risk clients that don’t want to expose themselves at this time, understandably,” Roelfsema said.

She’s also down to a smaller staff due to the pandemic.

“We have had some career changes,” she said. “We are high touch, there’s not a lot of social distancing here, so it is understandable that we’ve had some people that want to move on to other positions.”

But the staff members she has now are busy with clients who’ve returned and new clients coming in from out of town.

“Yes we have been getting a lot of traffic from Minnesota and some of the states that are still closed,” Roelfsema said. “I’ve even had businesses from Minnesota looking for referral places to send their clients, asking us what you guys are doing for COVID so that I can let my clients know, what precautions you’re taking, they do want to go somewhere, but they want to make sure you’re being safe.”

Roelsemas has hired some new staff members for Radiance Day Spa that will be starting in August; she says she saw far more applicants during the pandemic than she would normally see for open positions at her spa.