Sioux Falls sees housing boom in first two months of 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 2021 housing boom is underway in Sioux Falls.
Numbers released by the city for January and February show building permits for single-family units more than doubled compared to last year. Building permits for new townhomes are also nearly two times higher in the first two months of this year.
With so many new homes going up, contractors are running out of places to build them. Find out how hard it’s getting to find an open lot tonight on Your Money Matters at 10 p.m. on KELOLAND News.