Sioux Falls sees housing boom in first two months of 2021

After a year of creative virtual performances, the Sioux Falls theater industry is making plans to bring back live audiences and entertainment yet this year.

"We've had a lot of time to innovate and get creative and think about ways to approach theater in this world we're living in," Good Night Theatre Collective Artistic Director Bob Wendland said.

The Goodnight Theatre Collective still made some unique performances happen in 2020.

"It was definitely different, we were spread out in a room, a big square room and trying to rehearse and it's just not the same. Of course, performing with shields on and rehearsing with masks on is not ideal," Goodnight Theatre Collective guest artist Hailey Schmidt said.

But the creative online performances haven't given theater enthusiasts quite the experience they're craving.

"We're very excited to get back to live theater in the way that it was intended," Wendland said.

"Part of the theatrical experience being on stage is getting to perform for an audience and feeding off of the energy that the audience brings," Schmidt said.

The Goodnight Theatre Collective just announced its sixth season lineup, planning to bring back a live audience to the Pavilion's Belbas Theatre starting in September.

"For a full year really nothing has been on the calendar," Schmidt said. "We're all anticipating the return to normalcy."

They're not the only theater company in town making plans to return to the stage.

"The calendar here at the Pavilion is full of future performances that we're crossing our fingers and praying can truly happen starting in the fall," Wendland, also the Manager of Performances and Events at Washington Pavilion said.

Sioux Empire Community Theatre is back on stage at the Orpheum Theater with 'The Odd Couple' this weekend, with social distancing guidelines and other safety protocols still in place.