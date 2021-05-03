Sioux Falls seeing large increase in building permits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not just roads crews are working on. Building permits for the first four months of 2021 in Sioux Falls are surpassing numbers from the past two years.

The city has issued more than 2,100 building permits so far this year.

That’s a 35% increase in permits issued at the same time last year… and 30% higher than 2019.

The value of this year’s permits however is much higher, at more than $300-million from January to April, more than doubling the value of permits issued in 2020.