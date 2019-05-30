Sioux Falls Sanitation is no longer collecting trash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) --- A local trash service hasn't collected garbage in weeks or been heard from in months. Several viewers have sent us complaints about Sioux Falls Sanitation, saying the garbage is piling up outside their homes and they want answers.

KELOLAND's Whitney Fowkes spoke with a customer, the local manager... and that's not all.

When I was talking with the manager, someone who told me he was with a repossession company showed up. He said anything mortgaged by Kay Kramer - the woman who owns Sioux Falls Sanitation - is going to be repossessed in the next few days. This includes trucks, containers, bins, and her personal property.

KELOLAND News called Kramer and left a message, but haven't heard back. Both customers and the local manager are frustrated with the situation.

Following multiple fines from the city, Stephanie Ihnen decided to stop waiting for Sioux Falls Sanitation and hired another company.

I have a trash cart sitting here. Not mine, not anybody else's I tried emptying as much as I could out of it but those things are huge. I can't get everything out of there. So I'm filling up my new trash bin and getting charged extra for all these bags that are extra and its something I already paid for," Stephanie Ihnen, customer, said.

To make the situation even worse, Ilhen is still paying Sioux Falls Sanitation.

Well it's definitely frustrating because they're still taking money. When I went to cancel my automatic billing and again not the only person that's done this, it says the server is not found," Stephanie Ihnen said.

We went to Sioux Falls Sanitation to get some answers.

When ownership doesn't take commitment and pay the bills there ain't much I can do," Brad Hasche, Manager of Sioux Falls Sanitation, said.

Manager Brad Hasche says Sioux Falls Sanitation's hasn't paid for insurance and owes money to local gas stations. That means workers can't do their jobs.

"The health department stopped, served us papers, gave us three days to empty containers inside and outside the building full of garbage, that time period is tomorrow will end. Don't know how that's going to be done, we can't go to the dump if we did have insurance and fuel now. All our garbage trucks are full of garbage," Brad Hasche said.

Hasche says he will be at the office through Friday without pay out of courtesy for his customers.

"Unfortunately this has been going on before I started. I took over management in late December and was hoping I would be able to turn this around. My goal was to get a local best sticker on our door saying we were one of the best sanitation companies unfortunately that's not going to happen," Brad Hasche said.

The problems go beyond past due bills.

We spoke with the Director of Public Works. He says city ordinance requires companies to pick up trash at least once a week and they have 48 hours to get that garbage to the landfill. If you're a customer, he says the city wants to help.