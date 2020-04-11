Sioux Falls restaurants, retailers provide Easter-to-go celebrations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traditional Easter spending is down according to a new report from Wallethub. The financial survey shows nearly half of all Americans are skipping out on the candy, new outfits and Easter meals they normally enjoy over the holiday.



But businesses around Sioux Falls are having a very busy weekend providing area families with Easter to-go.

“Easter weekend would be a bigger than normal weekend, a lot of travelers coming to town, family gatherings,” All Day Cafe General Manager Kelsey Anderson said.

But this Easter, instead of the busy weekend serving people inside the restaurant, All Day Cafe is one of several local restaurants providing a traditional Easter meal to-go.

“This year we put together an Easter package or a brunch package if you will,” Anderson said.

The restaurant is also making sure people can take all of their brunch favorites to go. The restaurants is offering mimosas for your home with a a jug of orange juice and a bottle of champagne to purchase and take home.



“That’s our Sunday thing I guess is bottomless mimosas so I guess I might as well send it with them,” Anderson said.



They prepared enough for about 55 to-go meals that are filling up fast.

“The phone kind of rings spontaneously asking how many we have left. So I’m assuming everybody in town might be close to running out,” Anderson said.

“They’ve been extremely popular; within the first day of launch we had 16 individuals order immediately and they all ordered two or three different meals, that was in just an hour of us launching it,” Josh Cherry with Stensland Family Farms said.

Stensland also decided to offer some favorite family recipes as to go meals for the Easter holiday.

“We’re putting our dinner onto your tables and that really is exciting for us,” Cherry said. “We want to hold the community together and bring them into our family. “

Their Easter meals sold out in hours and they only have a handful of kids Easter baskets left. Stensland is also continually adding to the stock of grocery essentials in their stores, now carrying a variety of Breadsmith products.

“Our sales have skyrocketed. These are all going to be made by us in the kitchen, so we’re looking at a hefty work schedule but we’re super excited to be able to bring that out to everybody,” Cherry said.



Due to the popularity of Stenslands’ Easter to-go meals, they’ve decided to start offering a rotating list of ready-made family meals each week.