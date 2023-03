SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The finalists have been named for the 2023 James Beard Awards.

One of the restaurants in South Dakota made the cut.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sanaa Abourezk with Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls is a nominee for the Best Chef in the Midwest.

She and Joseph Raney of Skogen Kitchen in Custer were named as semi finalists a few months ago, but only Sanaa made it to the final round.

The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards will be held in Chicago at the beginning of June.