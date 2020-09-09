Sioux Falls restaurant adding location in Empire Mall food court

Your Money Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:
the-empire-mall-sioux-falls-shopping_222141550621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will soon be a new and familiar option at the Empire Mall.

Boss’ Pizza & Chicken is opening up its 8th location in the food court.

The restaurant chain started in Sioux Falls. It now has locations in Nebraska, North Dakota and the Black Hills.

“I think it’s great they are actively looking for locally owned businesses, and I’m proud we were asked,” Jeremy Seefeldt, owner of Boss’ Pizza & Chicken, said in a news release announcing the opening.

There’s no date set for when the restaurant will open in the food court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests