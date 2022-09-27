SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Showcase of Remodeled Homes and Outdoor Living Showcase is this weekend, giving people a chance to tour homes and outdoor spaces that have recently undergone a major transformation.

“We’re growing so fast, turnover of homes is rampant,” Jason Seykora with Seykora Remodeling said. “The Johnsons might have remodeled the kitchen even five years ago, but the Smiths might say, guess what I don’t like that kitchen.”

As the inventory of homes available for sale are at historic lows, many home buyers are choosing to buy a home and make it their own or staying in their existing home, with some added upgrades.



“We’ve added on this 33×33 pool house on this side,” Seykora said. “And everything on the inside over there has come out a few feet this direction…so we’ve added another 400 to 600 square feet on the house side.”



Seykora says one of the benefits of remodeling is making your space exactly what you want it to be, like the yard at his showcase home on S. Meredith Avenue where they turned a typical lawn into a pool, patio and artificial golf turf.

“It really helps customers see what contractors can do from start to finish,” Seykora said.



It’s one of nine homes and outdoor spaces people can see during this weekend’s showcase of remodeled homes and outdoor living.



“You may see something as simple as a kitchen remodel or like this project here, which will encompass an entire main level of a home with two additions put on it,” Seykora said.



A great way to get some ideas and also understand what it will take to start your own remodel project in the midst of ongoing material delays.



“Kitchen cabinets take six months to get, windows take four to six months to get; you used to be able to get those things in four to six weeks,” Seykora said.



Along with material delays, costs are also up, but the higher price tag isn’t slowing down demand for remodeling companies around Sioux Falls.



“If you are serious about doing something, make the phone call, and get on someone’s list and wait patiently until it’s your turn,” Seykora said.

The remodel and outdoor showcase is Saturday and Sunday from noon to five. The cost is $5 to tour all showcase homes and yards.