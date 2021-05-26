Sioux Falls ranked best city for Young Professionals

Sioux Falls, SD (KELO) Sioux Falls was ranked the best city for young professionals by the financial technology company SmartAsset.



The website compared cities unemployment rates, incomes, cost of living, entertainment density and the percentage of the population between age 25 and 34; all categories Sioux Falls excelled in.



“I can genuinely say there is never a dull moment,” Holly Rader said.



Holly Rader and Nichelle Lund are two leaders of Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network.



“We have nearly 1,000 members as a part of that network,” Rader said.

Both are a part of a growing group of young professionals who came to Sioux Falls to start their careers.



“I moved from Houston, Texas just about four years ago,” Rader said.



“My husband was offered a job here in Sioux Falls six years ago,” Nichelle Lund said. “Neither one of us is from here. I’m from Houston, Texas and he’s from Lake of the Woods, MN.”



But now these two former Texans are happy to call Sioux Falls home for years to come.



“Being a young professional, moving to the Sioux Falls area was absolutely something that allowed me to stay here because of the opportunities and all of the different leaders in the community that want to get me to the next goal as a young professional,” Rader said.

“We are a very collaborative community and have such a thriving community that wants to do nothing but interact with each other,” Lund said.



But more than the career opportunities, what the city has to offer is also a big pull for young professionals.

“We have the best downtown, honestly, the walk ability of our downtown, I love having family and friends come visit, there’s so many things to do,” Lund said.

All of it more accessible to the young professionals who live here thanks to the higher median salary and lower cost of living.



“We all know as college students you’re kind of balling on a budget a little bit,” Lund said.



“Cost of living helps tremendously in the decision to stay in this area and coming from Houston, it’s a significant difference,” Rader said.

Both women credit the Young Professionals Network in Sioux Falls for helping to grow the community and attract others to the city. The YPN started 12 years ago, a program of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.