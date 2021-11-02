Sioux Falls on pace for $1 billion in building permits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls may see a billion dollars in building permits this year. That would break the previous record set last year at $919 million.

So far this year, the city has seen $918 million in building permits, with two months still to go.

“Never seen anything even remotely close to this before,” Chief Building Services Official Butch Warrington said.

Sioux Falls’ population is nearing 200,000; a sign that the city is growing fast as builders scramble to accommodate that growth.

“There’s a lot of people moving in, that’s one thing, then manufacturing I think is bringing people in,” Warrington said.

The city says there have been more than 1,500 (1,595) building permits issued for apartment dwelling units this year, nearly 800 (782) single-family units along with over 400 (414) townhome units.

Then there’s Amazon, the giant fulfillment center is the largest building ever built in the state of South Dakota.

“It is a big building, it is 2.9 million square feet out there and it is a big building,” Warrington said.

Amazon took out a building permit this year to finish the inside work; that alone was $60 million, which puts Sioux Falls on pace to break another record, but by how much?

“That’s a good question, depends on how much is going to come in, but we will definitely break that billion dollar record,” Warrington said.

As 2021 winds down, the city is already looking forward to the next big thing in 2022.

“I’m going to anticipate 2022 is going to be a good year, whether it’ll be a matching year like this year that’s hard to say,” Warrington said.

The number of building permits probably won’t set a record, just the value.

The highest number of building permits ever issued was back in 2014. Click here to find out why.