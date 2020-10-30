Sioux Falls moving company shares pandemic ‘boxtume’ ideas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is just two days away, but one local moving company is providing some inspiration for your own DIY costumes made out of boxes.
“The housing market is booming here as everyone knows, so we have been booming,” Sioux Falls Two Men and a Truck General Manager Angela Drake said.
Even during a busy season for Two Men and a Truck, the moving company is taking time for a favorite October tradition.
“We help put together ‘boxtumes’ as we call them, costumes you can make out of boxes and anything that you have around your house,” Drake said.
The company posts new boxtume ideas every year, along with instructions on how to create your own version at home.
“You can make them as easy or as hard as you want,” Drake said.
This year the company’s boxtume ideas have a pandemic theme, like the couch potato, complete with snacks.
“The Zoom call that’s on our blog, that’s been super fun, just anything quarantine related has been really fun to make this year,” Drake said.
While they encourage people to use their specialty moving boxes…
“Our boxes are super sturdy so they’re going to last all night, they’re going to hold up to the weather conditions,” Drake said.
Drake says these boxtume ideas can be made with anything you have at home, creating an original costume the whole family can enjoy making.
“We’ve taken this year to realize that it’s fun to be with our family and doing things together is part of what we learned this year, so taking the time to do this is part of that fun,” Drake said.
You can find instructions for the couch potato and many other boxtume ideas on Two Men and a Truck’s blog.