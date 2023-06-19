SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The newest Furniture Mart USA and Ashley Home store in Sioux Falls has been open to customers since Thanksgiving, but community and industry leaders gathered at the newly expanded headquarters on North 60th Street Monday to celebrate the official ribbon cutting.



“This is 144,000 square feet of showroom; this is one of the largest and best showrooms in the country,” Ashley Furniture Founder Ron Wanek said.

The entire facility is also one of the largest buildings in Sioux Falls and South Dakota.

“The total expansion on this building was about 250,000 to 300,000 square feet,” Furniture Mart CEO Cory Price said.

The national headquarters now stands at 650,000 square feet, with office space, the new two story retail store and the expanded warehouse space.

“Bill expanded the warehouse because he wanted people to have everything on hand so if they find something, they can take it with them today,” Price said.

“It’s very important for us to take care of our customer service too, we’ve grown in that department more than any other department,” Furniture Mart founder Bill Hinks said.

Hinks says service is at the heart of his company and why it’s found so much success across the Midwest.

“He’s been in the business a long time, he’s very well known in the industry, and very well respected. In addition to that he’s a very generous man, he’s done a lot for charities and that sort of thing, so everybody loves Bill,” Wanek said.

Its success Hinks has shared with many people all across KELOLAND.

“The Hinks’ family generosity is shared throughout the community with countless nonprofit organizations including Feeding South Dakota, Make-a-Wish, the Children’s Home Society, the St. Francis House and more,” Sioux Fall Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

It’s why the Sioux Falls mayor proclaimed Monday as Bill Hinks Day, celebrating the success of the furniture company that all started here.

“He started his first store here in Sioux Falls in 1977 and has grown it to 60 stores in six states,” Wanek said.

“We have about 1,200 team members throughout the Midwest and in this building and in Sioux Falls we’re at about 400,” Price said.

The expansion to their national headquarters helped earn Hinks and the Furniture Mart an industry leader award from Funiture Today Magazine in 2022.