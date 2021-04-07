Sioux Falls locals open Skeeto Shield bug control during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain and warmer weather mean the bugs will soon be emerging in KELOLAND. A new Sioux Falls company is offering a service to help keep your yard free of mosquitoes all season.

“We love to host and be at home and we’re always totally plagued by those bugs and mosquitoes in South Dakota,” Skeeto Shield owner Andi Larson said.

Last spring the Larson family started looking into options for mosquito control at their home.

“There are a lot of franchises around the United States but there are not a lot of local, in-state opportunities so we thought we could take advantage,” Larson said. “My husband was the one who had this genius idea.”

They started Skeeto Shield last summer during the pandemic.

“We actually were really successful. There were so many people staying home during the pandemic obviously and just putting a lot more investment into their home and into their home life,” Larson said.

“My family is real active outside, obviously with the pandemic you’re home more than you usually are. Getting the kids out of the house is definitely a must,” Skeeto Shield customer Dave Burke said.

Burke was one of the Sioux Falls company’s first clients in the summer of 2020.

“Last summer after they started, they put in the application and instantly we had no problem with the bugs,” Burke said.

He says Skeeto Shield was a game changer for summers in South Dakota.

“It was something you just put up with and you don’t have to anymore. Now realizing it, I don’t think I could go without having it done during the summer at all,” Burke said.

Skeeto Shield offers several options but their whole summer service includes a treatment every 21 days.

“Ours actually goes in the foliage and on the grass and really gets down onto the grasses and gets those bugs first hand,” Larson said.

With the spring like weather rolling into KELOLAND, Larson says they’ll be starting to combat the pesky bugs very soon.

“A really good time to start is this early spring here, we will be spraying in a couple weeks here to get going, once these grasses and the water that’s going to be around all over, its a perfect time to get started,” Larson said.

The company says they have organic options as well. Visit their website to learn more.