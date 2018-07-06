Sioux Falls Home Prices Keep Increasing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The housing market keeps heating up in Sioux Falls.

Even though the fed has increased interest rates twice this year, the median sales price is up 6.5 percent.

It's now at $215,000 in the Sioux Falls metro.

A report from the REALTOR Association of the Sioux Empire says there are still generally more buyers than sellers in most price categories, so prices will continue to rise until that situation changes.

The price range with the largest gain in sales was the $900,000 to $1,000,000 range, which increased 60 percent.

The price range that tended to sell the quickest was the $100,000 to $150,000 range at 70 days.

