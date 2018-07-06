Your Money Matters

Sioux Falls Home Prices Keep Increasing

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 04:07 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 04:07 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The housing market keeps heating up in Sioux Falls. 

Even though the fed has increased interest rates twice this year, the median sales price is up 6.5 percent. 

It's now at $215,000 in the Sioux Falls metro. 

A report from the REALTOR Association of the Sioux Empire says there are still generally more buyers than sellers in most price categories, so prices will continue to rise until that situation changes. 

The price range with the largest gain in sales was the $900,000 to $1,000,000 range, which increased 60 percent.

The price range that tended to sell the quickest was the $100,000 to $150,000 range at 70 days.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates