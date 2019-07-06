Sioux Falls golf courses seeing success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — GolfWeek Magazine named it’s top 5 courses in South Dakota. Golf Club at Red Rock came in first, and second was Prairie Green in Sioux Falls. We decided to find out why being runner-up is exciting for the city-owned course!

“We had not made the list in a number of years. To be back on the list at number 2 is great. And the other thing that’s pretty unique about it is there’s not many municipalities that make that list,” said Justin Arlt, Market GM for Sioux Falls Golf.

Golf is a growing sport in the city, and managers with the Prairie Green course are thrilled to be mentioned among some of the best in the state. The Sioux Falls Golf city-owned courses are Prairie Green, Keuhn Park and Elmwood.

Leagues, like the women’s group, have been growing fast in recent years.

“WeSuLe, which stands for We Suck League. It’s a huge league that’s been around a number of years and that’s been growing in popularity,” said Arlt.

More than 200 women compete in the Thursday night league at Kuehn Park. It’s active groups like that giving the city-operated course more opportunities for growth in the future.

“Anything with tech, IT. Any of those advancements that we can use we will definitely be utilizing those in the future,” said Arlt. In case you were curious… The rest of the GolfWeek rankings in South Dakota for 2019 are Hart Ranch Golf Course in third, Willow Run Golf Course in fourth and Meadowbrook came in fifth.