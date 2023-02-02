SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed.

The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024.

“As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store and its merchandise offerings – that will be tailored specifically for our new Sioux Falls customers,” a Dillard’s representative said when contacted by KELOLAND News about when the business would open.

According to a 2022 news release, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.

The department store’s arrival in South Dakota was first announced in December 2018; construction is now underway at the Empire Mall in the spot that was previously home to Younkers. The Sioux Falls location is expected to be 140,000 square feet.

Right now, the closest Dillard’s for Sioux Falls shoppers is in Omaha, Nebraska.