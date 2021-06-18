Sioux Falls couple purchases Camille’s, Kaladi’s with plans to expand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a year and a half, a young Sioux Falls couple has taken over two popular local restaurants with a third venture opening next month.

“I usually get a cobb salad every time I come here because it’s so good,” Randy Friessen said.

Friessen is a regular at the restaurant on the corner of 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

“For quite a few years actually,” Friessen said.

Like many Kaladi’s fans, he feared the new owners who took over last month would mean some changes.

“It’s all pretty much stayed the same though,” Friessen said.

“As soon as we took over Kaladi’s everyone was like, don’t change the menu don’t change the menu. We’re not planning on changing the menu, everyone loves the menu, the food, that’s obviously what makes people want to come here along with the customer service,” Kaladi’s new owner Adam Wieczorek said.

It’s a business plan Adam and Kayla Wieczorek began when they took over the popular Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe in December 2019.

“If everything is working as is, I’m not going to make changes to what’s working. My mindset is always to improve, not remove. If you have something working well, any changes you should make should be ways to improve the value or the customer experience,” Wieczorek said.

“He’s hoping for more businesses at some point,” Kayla Wieczorek said.

It’s why customers at both Camille’s and Kaladi’s can expect to see their favorite foods and the atmosphere continue under these new owners who are just looking to grow these already popular brands.

They’re opening a Camille’s inside the Empire Mall food court next month and are continuing to add to their team that already has nearly 50 employees at all three locations.

“We can provide a good teamwork environment where you are appreciated and where we care about you more as a human than as an employee,” Adam said. “That’s the biggest thing I like about owning these places, that I can take care of others and provide them a work environment that I couldn’t get from other places myself.”

Adam is a former Marine and is no stranger to hard work. He grew up helping in his family’s feed store in Mitchell and has always wanted to run his own business.

“I grew up with that independence, do it yourself worked with customers. I’ve worked with customers since I was a young kid, always loved serving people,” Adam said.

Kayla manages the day-to-day operations at Camille’s, taking orders and making the schedules. She takes pride in helping her staff feel like family.

“Sometimes my employee says, hey can you watch my kid for a couple hours, I always say sure I can babysit for a few hours,” Kayla said. “It makes it easier for them to get things done at the store.”

Right now, the young couple says their three new restaurants are their babies; they’re working every day of the week to take care of them and help them grow.