SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Summer is the season of picnics, but a Sioux Falls couple has created a business that takes picnics to a whole new level. The unique experience QBIC Luxury Picnics offers in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“It was just like right out of a Disney movie with geese on the lake, completely picturesque,” QBIC customer Greb LaFolletta said.

Greg LaFolletta found QBIC Luxury Picnics on social media early last summer and decided it was the perfect way to surprise his wife of 50 years.

“I just said let’s go for a walk, I didn’t tell her anything about it,” LaFolletta said. ” So we went down to Terrace Park to the Japanese Gardens, we were just kind of wandering around, and then we turned a corner and this table was set up, Sabena was there and the whole thing was just gorgeous.”

“We usually set down a blanket, low-level picnic table with a luxury feel to it with florals, candles, etc,” QBIC Luxury Picnic owner Sabena Carter said.

It’s a business that was sparked by Carter’s own creative anniversary idea.

“For our second wedding anniversary I wanted to do something a little different, I was browsing Pinterest and saw these luxury oceanfront picnics,” Sabena Carter said. “So I decided to set one up at the spot behind us here at McKennan Park.”

“She sent me the location via text, so it was really sweet walking up and finding everything all set up,” her husband and business partner Isaac Carter said.

Shortly after their own luxury outdoor date night, the couple decided to see if others would want to try this unique date and that’s how their new business began.

“It grew legs of its own and went pretty quick from then on,” Isaac said.

While their business is primarily beautiful outdoor picnics, they did come up with a way to continue offering picnic options in the wintertime too.

“The first time we did it I did it in our living room and it was so cute. We did it for a little anniversary and I surprised him,” Raena Rasmussen said.

Raena Rasmussen has had three indoor QBIC luxury picnics at her Sioux Falls home, all of them during the snowy, cold winter season.

“It was just great to have a different date idea,” Rasmussen said. “It made it a different atmosphere in our house than we’re used to being in, just made it fun…they always left like a question game to play, we’d have some wine and ask each other questions, we laughed so hard.”

Their luxury picnics include the options for charcuterie boards, cakes, speakers, or even a stop at a local winery.

“We also partner with Wild Prairie Winery, that’s one of our locations; if you go and set up at the winery, you get a 20 dollar gift card to go inside and get a bottle of wine for your picnic,” Isaac said.

All options help create a one-of-a-kind experience your loved ones won’t soon forget.

“She was pretty blown away first by the experience, and the fact that I would do it,” LaFolletta said. “She had some photos she posted on Facebook and Instagram, her friends everyone is all gaga about it.”

QBIC luxury picnics can be set up at several different locations throughout the Sioux Falls region.

