Sioux Falls continues to see new fitness centers open during pandemic

At the start of the pandemic, many gyms shut down and switched to all online workouts. When they started to reopen up this summer, several new gyms decided to open their doors as well, even during the pandemic.

“I thought I was somewhat crazy just to try to do this during a pandemic,” Ignite Fitness Studio Owner Ashley Cook said.



Ashley Cook Opened Ignite in July, a brand sparked by her move to Facebook live workouts at the start of the pandemic.



“The online group really took off from what I thought would be about 35 crazy people, I think the group has about 600 people now,” Cook said.



“Top Fitness started online training in February… and we continue to do virtual training today,” Top Fitness owner Jesse Frost said.



Top Fitness also began with virtual training after the pandemic pushed back the opening day of the new gym near Western & 85th Street.



“The original date was February 1st, then we actually opened June 1st,” Frost said.



Frost says fulfilling his dream of opening a gym became a little nerve racking because of the pandemic.



“Honestly I didn’t know what to expect opening up, but the cool thing is we have a great core of member. They made it easy because they were supporting me along the way,” Frost said.



Since opening his 24/7 gym, he’s actually seen a good amount of business because of the pandemic.



“One-on-one training is a big thing we do, I have a lot of health care providers that do that as well just to keep their exposure down,” Frost said.



“I had some membership goals that I wanted and they were all crushed in the first month,” Cook said.

Cook says her infrared studio has been a big draw to bring people back to the gym after months of working out at home.



“Actually getting together with people again and having something to look forward to in the day and getting out and seeing other people and feeling good about themselves,” Cook said.

Frost says virtual training is still a big part of Top Fitness, with members joining into small group workouts from all over the country. Cook says she also has plans to launch a virtual membership at Ignite in January for those who still prefer working out at home.