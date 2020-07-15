Sioux Falls company helping nonprofits navigate pandemic fundraising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic has had major economic implications for many individuals and businesses around KELOLAND which also impacts their ability to give back to area nonprofits.



“How do I talk about fundraising, how do I ask you to invest in my mission right now, knowing that your world looks different too,” Maximizing Excellence, LLC Founder & CEO Cindy Peterson said.

Staff at Maximizing Excellence, LLC have been offering free webinars to local nonprofits throughout the pandemic to offer creative ways to serve their communities.

“How do we tell that story, how do we make sure people understand the impact and how do you invite others to invest even though times are maybe difficult or different,” Peterson said.

It’s a new venture for her company now celebrating its 10th anniversary in the Sioux Falls area.

“I spend the majority of my time working with nonprofits to help them ensure that they have the resources they need and can tell the story the right way to serve more people,” Peterson said.

Peterson says the pandemic has changed many non profits’ previously planned projects.

“From everything I’ve seen, capital campaign fundraising has halted,” Peterson said. “A facility can’t go and build a new one if they don’t have the resources to make sure that those who live there now are well taken care of.”

“Things have been delayed that maybe we would have otherwise been working on already; we did have a fundraiser that we just had to not do during this season,” Children’s Inn Operations Director Amy Carter said.

The Children’s Inn is one non profit that’s serving a growing group of people in KELOLAND.

“Those experiencing abuse really did escalate during the pandemic, so nonprofits like Children’s Inn became even more critical,” Carter said. “When everything else was closing, programs like the Children Inn remained open and made sure that we were here for those who needed us.”

It’s why the Children’s Inn hopes to move forward on plans for a new, larger facility that will help meet the growing need in Sioux Falls.

“Programs like Children’s Inn and other nonprofits in our community depend heavily on the community to support them because then we’re also supporting the communities who need us,” Carter said. “So even though yes financial times have been difficult for many people, there’s a lot of us who maybe haven’t been impacted financially so now is the time to give back to help those who maybe have been impacted by the pandemic quite a bit.”



Even though the pandemic has caused some delays in fundraising, Peterson believes many of these essential nonprofit projects will flourish in the future.

“The projects that have paused were loved, people were excited about them, they were happening because there was a need to meet and I think they will find their way back,” Peterson said.



Peterson says the nonprofit projects that will likely move forward first are those that meet some of the immediate needs the pandemic has brought on; other nonprofits could see some longer delays in any planned capital projects.