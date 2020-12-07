Sioux Falls Chipotle opens on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re still deciding what to eat tonight, there’s another option near the Empire Mall.

And it’s a popular option! For years, people have been asking for a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Sioux Falls. Monday it finally opened its doors at Empire Place. The new development is located just outside the Empire Mall. It’s not only the first Chipotle restaurant in Sioux Falls, it’s the first to open in the state of South Dakota

In addition to Chipotle, Empire Place will also be the home of the city’s first Chick-fil-A

The Mayor announced the popular chicken chain was coming to town back in March. The developer says Chick-fil-A will begin construction on the east side of Empire Place this spring, with plans to open sometime next year.