Sioux Falls businesses attracting Summit League visitors

The Summit League Tournament brings in tens of thousands of visitors from all over the region, creating a big opportunity for local businesses in Sioux Falls.

“It was busy, we had a lot of fun,” Elaine Koch with the Cookie Jar said.

The Cookie Jar was one of many downtown retailers buzzing with business over the weekend as thousands of out of town Summit League guests explore the city.

“The hotels that get business down here, usually people want to see the downtown area, gravitate towards those areas and see the different things to do rather than going to the mall or a regular box store,” Koch said.

“When people come to town, we might as well get them over to The Bridges and get our name out there a little bit,” Tiara Ugofsky with J. Ella boutique said.

Other local shopping complexes in Sioux Falls are also working to get in on all of the Summit League traffic.

“For Summit League weekend, most of the boutiques in The Bridges are doing 20% off one item as long as you show us your Summit League ticket from any sessions of the game so that is Saturday through tomorrow,” Ugofsky said.

J. Ella’s boutique sees a lot of tournament related traffic for their unique sports apparel.

“Since we carry all of our game day apparel stuff, it’s nice that people come in, stop in, maybe get some new Jackrabbit or USD gear,” Ugofsky said.

It all means a boost in business for local retailers who are excited to serve Summit League guests year after year.

“Any kind of events that bring more traffic downtown are wonderful for us, we just really appreciate all the extra business, people coming in for lunch or just coming downtown to see what we’re all about,” Koch said.

Over the four days of the Summit League tournament, roughly 65,000 people are expected to attend, creating a lot of opportunities for local hotels, restaurants and retailers.