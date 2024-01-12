SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)– The city of Sioux Falls saw its 3rd straight year of building permits totaling more than one billion dollars. A look at how much the city grew in 2023 and the outlook for growth in the year ahead in tonight’s Your Money Matters.



“Really strong year once again in building permit valuations,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

The city added $1.1 billion in new construction permits in 2023, the total coming in just above 2021, but far below the record-breaking year Sioux Falls experienced in 2022.

“We had just a very unique year in 2022 with some very large ticket projects that came forward in the city of Sioux Falls,” Mayor TenHaken said.

From Cherapa Place to the Steel District, two Sanford hospital expansions, a $170 million water reclamation project and the airport parking garage, there were a total of 13 projects valued at more than $30 million permitted in 2022. But this past year only saw one project break ground that was valued above $30 million.

“Much more what I will call a normal year this past year from a building standpoint,” Mayor TenHaken said.

Many areas saw typical growth in new construction, but in 2023 the only area that saw a big dip in numbers was in single family houses.

“That’s probably the biggest change this year, we permitted 421, which is about 60 percent of what our last three- or five-year average has been,” Jeff Eckhoff, the Director of Planning & Development Services for the City of Sioux Falls said.

The city says rising home prices and interest rates played a big role in slowing down demand, especially after the covid-era population surge in 2021 and 2022. This past year the population grew by just over 5,000.

“Historically Sioux Falls is in that 2 to 2.5 percent growth,” Eckhoff said. “The last two years we spiked up over that three percent, this year we saw a more normalized growth of 2.4 percent.”

So while the numbers may be down from the historic growth Sioux Falls experienced in 2022, city leaders are hopeful to see another year of population growth and building permits again surpassing a billion dollars. But TenHaken says he’s also taking a realistic outlook to 2024 as the city and the nation brace for the economic unknowns of a major election year.

“There are a lot of economic headwinds going on right now and we probably will see that in a softer year in 2024 economically in this community,” Mayor TenHaken said.



Another stand out statistic from this past year was the $21.6 million Jacobson Plaza. It’s the largest public-private partnership in Sioux Falls Parks and Rec history. Something the entire community will be able to enjoy by this time next year.

