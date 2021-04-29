Sioux Falls boutique teams with local businesses to host $1000 giveaway for ‘Moms in Waiting’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mother’s Day is just a week away– a time of celebration for many families–but it can be a very difficult day for women still trying to become a mom. A Sioux Falls business owner and other local companies have come together for a special giveaway designed just for moms in waiting.

“Last year it was really the first Mother’s Day I had experienced since trying to conceive with my husband, I remember I didn’t get out of bed that day, it was just too hard,” Chelsea Giedd said.

Chelsea Giedd and her husband have been dealing with infertility for the past two years.

They were hoping to bring home a baby just a few weeks ago, but the adoption fell through.

“My husband and I are down the road of adoptions,” Gied said. “We know that this mother’s day might be even a little harder than the ones in the past, but we are still very very hopeful and excited to be able to celebrate mother’s day in the future.”

It’s a hopefulness Chelsea wants to share with other women facing a similar journey to motherhood.

“We see this difficult journey that they are transitioning down and to just be able to be there with them through that and be able to honor them and give one lucky woman this incredible package,” said Giedd.

She and many other local business owners put together this special giveaway for a mom in waiting.

“The giveaway is for any woman who is still waiting to become a first time mom, so if you are going through infertility right now, maybe you’ve been trying for a month, maybe you’ve been trying for two years, if you are waiting to adopt your first child, anyone who is waiting to become a mom,” Giedd said.

Nominations open Friday for anyone to share their story–helping others know they’re not alone.

“I think that can be the hardest part of this journey is feeling that you’re so alone, because everyone is announcing birth announcements and baby showers and kids birthdays and when you don’t get to experience that it can feel very lonely,” said Giedd. “Anyone who is experiencing this, just know that you’re not alone.”

You can nominate yourself or a friend or family member through Thursday May 6th. The winner will be announced on Friday the 7th.