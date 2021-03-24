Sioux Falls bar offers ‘Shot for a Shot’ vaccination card promotion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Krispy Kreme is giving free doughnuts to anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card throughout all of 2021. While we don’t have any of those donut shops in KELOLAND, one Sioux Falls business is now offering its own incentive for people who’ve been vaccinated.

“Ever since we implemented our new COVID protocol back in November, we’ve seen a ton of new business. A lot of people knowing that they can come in here, feel safe, feel like we’re being part of the solution,” JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars Owner Tom Slattery said.

Now JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars has started another promotion to help more people join in the ultimate solution to the pandemic, getting a vaccine.



“How does ‘Shot for a Shot’ sound?” Slattery said. “If they bring in their vaccination card, we’ll throw a stamp on it and we’ll give them half off their drink for the day.”



“It’s another great program to get people interested in getting a shot,” Kenny Aylward said.



The Turner County farmer is now fully vaccinated.



“I just got my second one on Thursday the 18th,” Aylward said.



While he doesn’t usually carry his vaccination card with him he says promotions like JJ’s Shot for a Shot program are a good reason to carry the vaccination card with pride.



“Everybody should,” Aylward said. “It’s all something to keep you here, so it’s a good deal.”



A good deal that JJ’s plans on keeping around as long as it’s needed.



“Honestly until you and I are having a conversation without a masks; as that slows down and we have less people coming in with their vaccination cards, that means more people are vaccinated and we have a safer society because of that and we can go back to normal,” Slattery said. “As we come around the home stretch, vaccinations are the key component to that, and we want to do what we can to encourage people to do just that.”

The JJ’s Shot for Shot promotion started a week ago and has already had a big response. Anyone can take part by bringing their vaccination card into the bar at JJ’s.