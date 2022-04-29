SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week Fidelity Investments, the nation’s largest 401k provider, announced it will soon be adding Bitcoin to its retirement offerings.

It’s the latest move by traditional financial institutions to start integrating this new digital currency into their portfolios.

“Bitcoin has reached the point in the world where people are starting to say, ok, it’s not going away. We need to learn what it is,” Frontier Bank’s Director of Digital Banking said.

That’s exactly what Anderson Ott has been doing since he first heard of Bitcoin in 2017.

“I’ve been studying it for about five years now, learning a lot, learning the economics of it, the politics of it, the technology of it,” Ott said.

Knowledge that led him to his new role as Frontier Banks’ Bitcoin specialist and director of digital banking.

“Because it is a financial development as well as a technological development. Frontier Bank knows this has the potential to really affect the banking industry,” Ott said.

Right now Ott is working to help educate Frontier Bank consumers about Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin and Bytes is a lunch and learn series over the noon hour where anyone can show up,” Ott said.

Frontier Bank is also sponsoring Sioux Falls’s first-ever Bitcoin Day on May 21st.

“It’s a one-day conference where you can come and learn about Bitcoin,” Ott said.

But the ultimate goal is to move past education to actually offering Bitcoin transactions in the trusted traditional bank setting.

“That is the service we are trying to provide, where you can come to a real bank, talk to real people in real life, set up and account, know that you’re going through a financial institution that is highly regulate and highly secure that you can provide the knowledge and potentially buy the Bitcoin through an organization that you trust,” Ott said.

It’s a move more and more financial institutions are making as Bitcoin continues to grow in popularity.

“Largely I think its market-driven, people are saying I want to learn more about this or I want to buy this and currently it’s not a service they provide and the banks and the institutions know that they could potentially lose customers if this is a service they refuse,” Ott said.

You can learn more about the Sioux Falls Bitcoin Day conference here and Frontier Bank’s Bitcoin and Bytes lunch and learn events here.