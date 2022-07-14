SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a busy summer of travel at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport and now the Airport Authority has approved a new $62 million dollar investment for the future growth of the facility that attracts travelers from all over the region.

“This was my first time. Very friendly, very quick, easy parking, very efficient,” Minnesota traveler Jessica Jewell Conover said.

Jessica Jewell Conover lives near Mankato, Minnesota, but decided to fly out of Sioux Falls instead of the Twin Cities for her trip this week.

“Compared to parking in Minneapolis where I normally fly out of it’s much cheaper,” Jewell Conover said.

While the cost is less, it does take a little walking for some long term parking at the Sioux Falls Airport.

“We had to drive down a little bit of a ways,” Jewell Conover said.

It can be a bit uncomfortable in the extreme heat of the summer, but the long walk is even more of a challenge for travelers dealing with winter weather.

“Having to walk maybe a half mile or a quarter mile in the parking lot, I can see this being an issue,” Sioux Falls traveler Bill Leberman said.

“There is quite a distance you may have to walk to get to the terminal in the wintertime,” Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Dan Lettelier said.

It’s why the Sioux Falls Regional Airport has spent years looking into building a parking ramp closer to the terminal.

“Seven, eight years ago, we started the preliminary design and study,” Lettelier said.

Back then, their original estimates…

“Early on the bare bones parking structure with about 1,000 parking spaces was in the $25 million range,” Lettelier said.

…were far less than what the airport authority approved this June.

“We awarded the base bid; the base parking structure was $54 million, the skyway connection was another $8 million,” Lettelier said.

The parking ramp will be going up in the current short-term parking ramp, but that means the airport will be losing a few hundred parking spaces during construction.

“Certainly don’t want to get to the day when you come out to the airport and you’re late for your flight because you can’t find parking,” Lettelier said.

Work on the four-story parking ramp will begin next spring and will be complete by October of 2024, but this fall, the airport will be adding more spaces to the economy lot to be used during construction.

“Really this past year from right before the Christmas holiday until Easter, almost every day the long term lot was full,” Lettelier said. “As we continue to grow, the city grows, the passenger traffic grows, the need for more parking, closer parking became important.”



“I think it’s a good thing. Sioux Falls is growing and progressive and has more flights so they’re going to need more parking at some time,” Leberman said.



The new parking ramp will include a skywalk that will allow passengers parking on the ramp to completely avoid snow during the winter.