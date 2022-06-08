SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food allergies are becoming more common as health care providers learn more about gluten, dairy and egg sensitivities, a diagnosis that usually comes with the loss of some favorite foods.

“January of last year I got diagnosed with PCOS. One major thing that helped me with pain and discomfort was a gluten-free and dairy-free diet,” Sinless Sweets owner Maggy Pickner said.

But Maggy Pickner soon found out her new dietary restrictions were tough on her sweet tooth.

“It was kind of hard to find anything that we could enjoy,” Pickner said.

So Pickner decided to start experimenting on her own.

“I’ve been baking my whole life so I kind of just came up with some recipes that we could enjoy,” Pickner said.

It wasn’t long before she had a whole line up of gluten-free and vegan baked goods — treats she decided to turn into a business.

“I didn’t realize how many people had struggles with this until we announced it,” Pickner said.

Sinless Sweets started with a simple Facebook post but quickly grew faster than expected.

“Especially during the holidays because it is just me doing the baking, the deliveries and everything online,” Pickner said.

Her gluten-free, vegan treats became so popular, that she outgrew her home kitchen and is now moving into her very own store front, something she accomplished all at the age of 20.

“I have a lot of people that are like, ‘oh I should talk to your mom?’ And I’m like ‘no, I’m the business owner,'” Pickner said.

It’s a passion that seems to run in the family. Her sister started Chelsea’s Boutique when she was 20 years old too.

“My whole family is full of entrepreneurs,” Pickner said.

And now those family members will help her open her own store front in The Bridges at 57th and Western this August, selling baked goods and other food items catering specifically to special dietary needs.

“I’m also hoping to do a bistro side of that. We’ll have sandwiches and other hot food items, all will be vegan and gluten-free,” Pickner said.

Pickner says the response to her gluten-free and vegan store has been overwhelming with people reaching out from all over the region who have struggled to find specialty food items they can eat. She says even those without dietary restrictions are excited to try this new kind of bakery.