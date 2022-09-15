SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you have severe food allergies, finding somewhere safe to enjoy a sweet treat or a meal out can be a challenge, but a new allergy friendly bakery and restaurant opened its doors in Sioux Falls.



“I actually posted my first cake ever one year ago today,” Sinless Sweets owner Maggy Pickner said.



Maggy Pickner started Sinless Sweets last year when she was just 19 years old, taking orders on her website and Facebook.



“It blew up, four or five months after starting, knew that we needed to find some kind of space,” Pickner said.



Her search finally led her to this building at the Bridges on 57th and Western in Sioux Falls, where the store officially opened Thursday morning.

“We had a super huge line, all the way around the corner, almost sold out of everything that we had right away,” Pickner said.



She says her skyrocketing fan base is a sign of just how much demand there is for allergy friendly food in the region.



“The day before our opening I had probably ten calls, just constantly coming in from people so excited, a bunch of people thanking me for this, it’s hard for them to find things like this in town,” Pickner said.



While many people are excited to have a place where they can come and get their fix of sweet treats, many customers with allergies are also excited to have a new place for lunch and dinner where they don’t have to worry about any contaminants.



“Technically to be a gluten free kitchen, can’t have any gluten in there anywhere,” Pickner said. “We don’t have anything, no risk of any contaminations at all, that’s with any animal products, we don’t even have honey in here, then we don’t have any gluten at all in any of our products.”



From fresh baked bread, to cake, cookies and more, Sinless Sweets will always have a wide array of treats available along with cold lunch options from noon to three and a rotating dinner menu from 3-6 p.m.

“Will post on Facebook the day before,” Pickner said.



Right now Maggy and her parents will be making everything themselves, but she hopes to add some more staff members ahead of the holidays.