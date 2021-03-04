Silence Central renovating former Cigna office building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last year, Silencer Central announced it would be building a new $7 million headquarters in Tea, but just last week, the growing Sioux Falls company closed on the sale of a massive office building on the north side of Sioux Falls.

“It was finished in 1995, that’s been a while, so we wanted to just clean it all out,” Brandon Maddox, the Founder and CEO of Silencer Central said.

Demolition is well underway less than a week after Maddox officially purchased the former Cigna building near 60th Street North and 4th Avenue in Sioux Falls.



“They called and said we closed, so we opened the doors and the trailer and started getting unloaded and we started getting to work, which was just last Friday,” Jarrod Smart with Smart Commercial Construction said.



Smart expects the demolition phase on the main floor to be completed in the next two to three weeks.



“One of the most unique things is the time frame taking place, from hey, look at this job, to executing the work has been very, very quick,” smart said.



That speed is what drew Maddox to this project. His initial plans for a new headquarters in Tea would have meant about a year and a half wait.



“The reality is this was almost instant,” Maddox said. “On the 22nd of March we’re going to move in upstairs. There’s a cube space where we can function upstairs.”



Now his team of roughly 70 employees will be able to operate out of the larger office space by the end of the month.



“We’re still adding anywhere from three to five people a week,” Maddox said.



Silencer Central has seen rapid growth all over the nation for the past year.



“We store all of our inventory in South Dakota, so we basically have inventory for 42 locations here in Sioux Falls,” Maddox said.



Maddox says his company quickly outgrew its current space on Louise Avenue and could no longer wait to move into a larger building.



“Running a business and doing a remodel project together is a challenge, but in Brandon’s case, it gets them in there much sooner than having to build a building from scratch,” Smart said.



Several existing features in the former building are also a perfect fit for Silencer Central.



“The other thing we liked is all of the security. There were 85 cameras in here the day we bought it. All of that is still up and running and the card access is all wired,” Maddox said.



But there’s still plenty of work to be done before the major remodel is complete.

“This is a big job, definitely a big job,” Smart said. “The building is 35,000 square feet, plus we’re adding 6,200 square feet under the existing roof, so it’s a big project.”

The outside of the building will also be getting a big facelift in the future. Smart says the blue lines on the outside of the building will be going away with some new aesthetics going in.



“You want to drive up to a building that you’re proud to work at,” Smart said.

Silencer Central expects to employ 100 people in the newly renovated building by the end of the year.