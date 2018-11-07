Shrimp Harbor In Luverne Moving Forward
LUVERNE, M.N. - A commercial shrimp harbor is moving forward in Luverne.
The trū® Shrimp Company's Board of Directors has told management to finalize all engineering and construction plans for the site.
The Minnesota-based company wants to develop a large shrimp industry in the state, hundreds of miles from The Gulf.
Since January of 2015, trū® Shrimp has been perfecting the technology.
Workers have already been growing the shrimp in nearby Balaton inside an old school.
The company hopes to break ground on the 67-acre complex in Luverne next year and have it all finished in a couple of years.
When it's done, the farm should be capable of producing more than eight million pounds of shrimp a year, which will then be processed at a Schwan's plant in Marshall.
Right now, 80 percent of the shrimp we eat in the U.S. comes from southeast Asia.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
