Harrisburg, SD (KELO) — All of the increased construction has meant an increase in production at Showplace Cabinetry.

The South Dakota company has been around for 22 years and continues to hit new records, including another major milestone this week.

“Every single cabinet that runs through our facility gets a ticket that goes with it,” Showplace Marketing Director Hannah Gebauer said.

But this week, hundreds of employees were surprised with one very special order making its way through the production line.

“We chose a golden ticket and it followed that cabinet all the way from cutting at the beginning of the plant to being assembled and boxed up,” Gebauer said.

The golden ticket marked the three millionth cabinet Showplace employees have built since opening.

“It’s a big milestone for us,” Gebauer said. “Showplace has been in the community for 22 years now, we started in 2000 and every one of those cabinets has been built right here in Harrisburg.”

This major milestone came a lot sooner than expected largely due to the increased demand Showplace has seen the past few years. It’s meant adding quite a few more staff to make it happen.

“The first million and second million took us a lot longer, we were only making 100 cabinets a day,” Gebauer said.

Now their 650 staff members in Harrisburg and Beresford are producing more than 800 cabinets a day.

“We added 60 people last year, that helped us ship out another 30,000 cabinets in 2021 compared to 2020,” Gebauer said.

From start to finish, it takes a lot of hands to make each cabinet; Showplace says roughly 250 people would have had a hand in building the company’s three millionth cabinet.

“That’s a huge number,” Longtime showplace customer Mark Rohrich said.

Carhart Kitchen & Bath owner Mark Rohrich says the workmanship of these dedicated local employees has made his Nebraska store a lifetime Showplace customer.

“I started from day one with Showplace, when they opened,” Rohrich said. “Buying U.S. made is a huge thing for me.”

So it was very fitting that this golden ticket order came from this lifelong local customer.

“The cabinet will go to a homeowner in Norfolk, Nebraska,” Carhart Kitchen & Bath Designer Mandy Humphrey said.

This special cabinet will head to its final home next week. Along with the special sticker on the shipping box, it also has a small mark inside the drawer as a special indicator of this major milestone for the Harrisburg manufacturer.