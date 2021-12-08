Showplace Cabinetry reinvests record breaking $100M year into workforce

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A building boom is happening all over the country as more people invest in their homes. South Dakota’s two largest cities are even breaking records for new construction this year.



That increase has meant another record-breaking year for one South Dakota-based manufacturer.

“All of our plants are located here in South Dakota, we have two in Harrisburg and one in Beresford,” Showplace Cabinetry President & CEO Bill Allen said.

Showplace Cabinetry may be a large regional company, but its reach is much wider.



“We have over 1,000 dealers nationwide, so we’re shipping to all 50 states,” Allen said.

This year, Showplace is building and shipping more cabinets than ever before.



“We’re going to hit some sales goals this year that we only dreamed of,” Allen said. “We surpassed $100 million in October with still two months to go.”



The previous sales record came last year, as Showplace brought in $94 million in sales during the 2020 pandemic.



“You’ve heard all the stories why that is. People stayed home more during COVID, had more money and used it on their homes,” Allen said.



It’s why Showplace just added on 17,000 square feet to help keep up with all of the increase in demand, but what the company really needs is more employees.



“If we had more employees, we could grow the business, we could shorten our lead times and take more business. So, it is limiting our growth potential,” Allen said.

Showplace currently has 30 to 50 job openings at its three South Dakota facilities, a state with an unemployment rate currently around just two percent. Like many industries, these staffing shortages are causing some delays in deliveries for Showplace products.



“Thankfully, our customers have been pretty understanding of that,” Allen said. “I think everyone understands today, if you’re buying a big-ticket item like a house, a car or appliances or furniture, there are going to be delays.”



Showplace is constantly working to add more benefits to help attract and maintain employees to further meet the increase in demand.

“We’ve been very aggressive with wage increase,” Allen said.



Showplace is currently in the process of increasing starting wages to $17 an hour.



“I have had multiple jobs, this one is the one with the most opportunity,” Showplace employee Maria Puente said.



In just three years, Maria Puente has moved from the manufacturing line to a bilingual trainer at Showplace; she says the benefits are a big part of what keeps her moving up within the company.

“We have a physical trainer, a physician’s assistant, a counselor, a cafeteria that comes with a chef, so they have a lot of benefits to offer,” Puente said.



This holiday season, Showplace is also offering its roughly 650 staff members some big bonuses: $20,000 in prizes and presents for all of the kids.



“It gives a family feeling,” Puente said. “I’ve had the opportunity to bring my daughter to meet Santa each year, that’s a fun day.”



Just another way Showplace is working to celebrate the employees who have helped the company reach a record year.



“We know our employees are working extremely hard, putting in a lot of hours. Try to make the workplace as enjoyable as we can,” Allen said.



This record $100 million year of sales also means more money for employees who all own stock in Showplace.