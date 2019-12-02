Shopping, spending continues Monday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday may be Cyber-Monday, but we found plenty of shoppers in Sioux Falls still willing to go the brick and mortar stores for their holiday shopping.

Shoppers we spoke with Monday say their shopping strategy involves creating a budget and sticking to it.

“I would say about a hundred dollars a person is what I would like to do just because I feel like a good quality present once a year is nice. And I don’t do a lot of birthday presents and stuff, so that’s where I spent it is in the Christmas holidays,” Abbie Heiberger said.

Shoppers also say saving money well ahead of the holidays can help ensure you don’t end the year with an empty bank account. We’ll share some other strategies that might help with your holiday spending, Monday on KELOLAND News.