Shopping locally

The holiday season is quickly approaching. It’s a prime time for shopping. However for some local stores, it’s more than just making money.

Knecht Home Center in Rapid City is already decked out for the holiday season.

“We got a lot to offer here.. I think we are going to see a lot of people coming through the door and checking us out at least we sure hope so,” Kris Bertsch, Retail Store Manager for Knecht Home Center, said.

President of the Rapid City Chamber, Linda Rabe says it’s important for community members to buy things at local businesses, especially this time of year.

“It’s all about our local economy and these local shop owners or entrepreneurs, if we don’t support them, we are not going to grow,” Rabe said.

Bretsch says when you shop local, you are giving back to the community.

“You aren’t just getting great service and great value here in town but you are also supporting jobs and companies that are contributing back to our community,” Bretsch said.

With the holiday season right around the corner, businesses, like Knecht Home Center, are excited to see the familiar faces walk through their doors.

“We’ve always had a great community that shops local and does that and so we are just encouraging people to continue that and encourage some of the younger people to remember to shop local,” Rabe said.

The Rapid City Chamber of Commerce says another way you can support a local businesses is by sharing your positive experiences on social media.