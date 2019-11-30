Shoppers pack The Empire Mall for Black Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

The Empire Mall opened 6 a.m. Friday morning to welcome thousands looking for a bargain.

Stores like Altar’d State are welcoming the extra foot traffic. The store opened October 1, and so this is its first Black Friday at the Empire Mall.

“It’s a little steady, what we’ve seen is people go out to big box first, Walmart, best buy, etc., so then they come to us where they want more of a boutique experience,” store leader, Michael Arkum said.

People of all ages today are out shopping today, trying to find the best deals.

“I woke up at 6:15” shopper, Lydia Nelson said.

Lydia Nelson is out shopping with her friends.

“I’ve been doing it for three years, the first years I’ve been with my mom and grandma because I was younger but now I like going with my friends,” Nelson said.

For people like Shelly Mortenson and her family, Black Friday is part of a yearly tradition.

“I’m with my sister and my two step daughters and my niece, and we’re just out shopping for the day looking for some good deals,” shopper, Shelly Mortenson said.

So while the day is a day for good deals, it’s also a day this group is spending time together and making memories.

“The adrenaline, the fun, just watching people, and hang out with our family,” Mortenson said.

The National Retail Federation estimates over 165 million people will be shopping Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.