Shared living program helps put RHD on Forbes 500 list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Forbes released a list of 500 of America’s best mid-sized companies who are thriving through the pandemic. Several companies with branches in South Dakota made the list, including a nonprofit that just came to the state four years ago.



What Resources for Human Development has meant for employees and participants in the state in tonight’s Your Money Matters.



“I’m working on some St. Patrick’s Day crafts,” RHD Participant Darcy Boelman said.

Darcy Boelman and Douglas Fiebelkorn spend their days at RHD in Sioux Falls.



“We volunteer a lot, we go to deliver toys to libraries every Tuesday, we go help feeding South Dakota, the St. Francis House,” Fiebelkorn said.



They’re part of a growing number of participants in the nonprofit’s adult day services.



“We were able to add new participants to our program over the course of the pandemic that other providers weren’t able to serve at that time,” RHD Program Developer Kristen Groenenboom said.

Groenenboom says they doubled their space for day services over the last year.

“We have staff that come in and work with them on different employment skills, they do different volunteer activities,” Groenenboom said.



But RHD’s most popular service is a unique shared living program.

“We ask community members to open their homes and invite adults with disabilities into their homes,” Groenenboom said.



Right now, 39 adults with disabilities live with 35 different shared living providers across the state.



“The shared living provider gets an annual salary so we compensate them to what a full-time job would compensate them so they’re able to quit their jobs and take care of this person as a full-time job,” Groenenboom said.



It’s a work from home opportunity that helped RHD’s employees thrive during the pandemic.

“People get to live at home in a family like setting, a more natural setting, where it doesn’t feel like maybe there’s staff in and out, they’re not always meshing with the person who is on shift or on duty, but they get that home-like, family environment with a provider,” Groenenboom said.



A concept that’s helping both employees and participants thrive.

“When I came here, I wasn’t doing as well at other places as I do when I come here,” Boelman said.



“I love this company. It’s the best one I’ve been to so far, it’s got a lot of good people in it,” Fiebelkorn said.

Resources for Human Development was ranked 268 out of the Forbes 500 best mid-sized companies in America.