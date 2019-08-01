Serving up summer fun

On a nice summer day, it’s fun to get outside and spend time with friends. A local business has been digging that idea for more than 20 years. We hit the sand pits in central Sioux Falls to find out how one man volleys success.

It may look like a beach-side retreat, but these sand pits are actually tucked away in a Sioux Falls neighborhood. NetBinders has been serving up fun in the sun for 24 years.

“It seemed like I was in a bar all the time or I was playing volleyball all the time, so I just kind of decided to combine the two,” said NetBinders owner, Gary Dawaay.

The man behind the nets is Gary Dawaay. Even though the courts are bustling with action now, it wasn’t always this busy.

“I started with just four courts and a picnic table and just kept slowly building it up. It’s been quite a struggle at times but now it’s doing really well,” said Dawaay.

Dawaay says getting the word out on social media really helps; so does a group of active young people looking for an escape from the work week.

“Beautiful weather and great sand and cold beer. Can’t really complain about a fun summer activity like volleyball here,” said Caleb Nowicki, NetBinder Player.

“Oh definitely the beer. And then just getting outside. Absolutely,” said Nena McCalla, NetBinder player.

“I think once I started getting all these teams, it’s just the power in people. There’s just so many people that I get a lot of 20 and 30 year old people. It’s just kind of a fun atmosphere,” said Dawaay.

Now, every Monday through Thursday night you’ll find teams competing in different levels of leagues. It usually doesn’t get too cut throat out here, but it’s a nice summer break for these young people.

“Going to a bar and sitting around, you don’t have sand to play in. You don’t have a fun sport to partake in. Being active and breaking up a Monday night is definitely what we’re here for,” said Nowicki.

“It’s great service. It’s always a quick game and it’s just a good, fun time meeting people,” said McCalla.

The cost to take part ranges based on which night you play. Teams pay between $220 to $260 for the whole summer.

The sand pits are off of West Avenue, just south of the Canary Stadium.